NEAR DOWNER, Minn. – MNDOT has closed a portion of eastbound Interstate 94 because of buckled concrete.

I-94 is closed between the exit 6 for Minnesota Highway 336 and exit 15 for Clay County Highway 10 near Downer.

Drivers need to take the detour of I-94 to 28th Ave South, 100th Street South, 90th Ave South, and 130th Street South to get around the broken road.

MNDOT says crews are working on repairing the freeway and will open it up once work is finished.