Fargo Police Identify Body Found In Burning Storage Unit
FARGO, ND — Fargo Police have identified the body found in a burning storage unit in north Fargo early Sunday.
He is 58-year-old Jonathan Liles of Fargo.
Police are not releasing any other new information at this time.
Firefighters responded to the call around 2:30 in the morning Sunday.
They had the fire out in ten minutes and then discovered Liles’ body.
The storage unit is on a property owned by self- storage M&M Service Center.
Fargo Fire and Police are conducting a joint investigation into the fire and the man’s death.