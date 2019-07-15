Fargo Police Identify Body Found In Burning Storage Unit

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police have identified the body found in a burning storage unit in north Fargo early Sunday.

He is 58-year-old Jonathan Liles of Fargo.

Police are not releasing any other new information at this time.

Firefighters responded to the call around 2:30 in the morning Sunday.

They had the fire out in ten minutes and then discovered Liles’ body.

The storage unit is on a property owned by self- storage M&M Service Center.

Fargo Fire and Police are conducting a joint investigation into the fire and the man’s death.