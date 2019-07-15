Legion Baseball Roundup: DGF, Moorhead Both Win

Moorhead beat Minot; DGF beat Pelican Rapids

Fargo, N.D. — DGF hosted Pelican Rapids Monday night at Bob Marshall field.

There was no score until the third inning before DGF erupted for a four-run inning.

Carter Kohler and Jimmy Phillips both brought across RBI in the inning.

DGF went on to win, 13-2.

In Moorhead, the Blues hosted Minot. The Blues trailed 4-1 heading into the third inning before tying it up in the bottom half of the inning.

Kai Holm brought across the tying run. In the fourth inning, Blues took the lead and kept it, winning 9-7.