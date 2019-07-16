Frontier Airlines Announces Non-Stop Service From Fargo to Phoenix

To celebrate the new flights, Frontier is offering fares as low as $59 at flyfrontier.com

FARGO, ND — You’ll have another option to escape the cold this winter thanks to Frontier Airlines.

The low-cost carrier will begin non-stop service from Fargo to Phoenix in November.

Tickets must be purchased by July 17 to take advantage of this deal.

The flights will depart from Hector International Airport directly to Phoenix Sky Harbor, the airport closest to downtown Phoenix.

The service is seasonal.

Frontier returned to Fargo last spring with flights to Denver after a three year break in service.