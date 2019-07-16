Legal Settlement Discussion Over Mandan Mural

MANDAN, N.D. — A legal settlement is being discussed between the city of Mandan and the owners of a bar who filed a federal lawsuit after being told to remove an outdoor mural.

The city says the Lonesome Dove doesn’t have a permit for the mural.

The bar’s attorneys say they are protected by the First Amendment.

A federal judge has instructed both parties to continue “good faith” discussions to avoid a trial and that more progress is expected.

The lawsuit is asking for one dollar in symbolic damages.