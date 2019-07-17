Chase on Stolen Motorcycle Ends with Crash Near Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) _ The pursuit of a speeding stolen motorcycle has ended with a crash near Jamestown.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 36-year-old operator was going about 120 miles per hour on the stolen bike Tuesday.

Law enforcement officers were in pursuit for about 3 miles before the man missed a curve and the bike entered the ditch, struck an approach and came to rest in a field.

The patrol says the operator suffered extensive injuries, was taken by ambulance to Jamestown Regional Medical Center, then flown to a Fargo hospital.