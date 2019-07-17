Fargo Police Release Squad Car Footage in Response to Article

**Disclaimer: Video contains vulgar language which may be offensive to some

The Fargo Police Department has released the squad car footage from a traffic stop that occurred on Monday, July 15 when 26-year-old Abraham Nyei initially refused to stop, but eventually pulled over and became non-compliant.

The video is being released as a response to an InForum article regarding the use of excessive force during the traffic stop.

The video shows the traffic stop as well as the backseat squad car video.