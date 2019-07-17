Fargo Post 2 Takes Down West Fargo Patriots

Post 2 defeated the Patriots 4-2 in game one of a doubleheader

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Wednesday featured a doubleheader for Fargo Post 2 and West Fargo legion baseball. Post 2 took the first game 4-2.

The first contest was a low scoring game. Austin Manuel had the big highlight with a three-run shot in the fourth inning.

In game two, the scoring got started much earlier. Patriots got on the board first, scoring two runs in the second inning.

Post 2 has the answer once again, however.

Sam Moser and Zach Kluvers each earn two RBI’s to make it 4-2 in the second inning.