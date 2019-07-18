The Thunderbirds Are Back and Preparing for the Fargo Airsho

FARGO, N.D.–The Air Force Thunderbirds are back in Fargo to show off their skills at the Airsho.

This is the second time the Thunderbirds have performed in Fargo, and they were the main event at one of the first shows in Fargo.

Major Michelle Corran is just one of 12 women out of the 130 Thunderbird pilots.

She decided to go into the Air Force when she was a junior in high school, and halfway through college she decided to become a pilot.

“So, the flying is amazing of course, when you come out and see the show this weekend I can fly really fast and close to the ground and close to other aircrafts,” said USAF Thunderbird 6, Michelle Corran. “It’s exciting, it’s challenging, and it’s a lot of fun.”

Corran says being a woman never stopped her from working hard to be a pilot in the air force.

“It’s a slow road to kind of get equal representation but that is one of the best parts about my job is kind of getting that message out there like ‘hey we really do exist, this is something that you can do’ and definitely don’t let other people set boundaries for you,” added Corran.

She is the only female Thunderbird pilot flying in the Fargo Airsho this weekend and she hopes to inspire kids to follow their dreams.

“That’s the best part of the job is when a little kid comes up to me and they are just awestruck or a teenager comes up to me and they are like ‘hey I just got my private pilot’s license I want to fly a jet like that someday’,” added Corran. “It’s tangible that I can inspire the next generation.”

