DGF, New York Mills Advance in District 9 Tournament

DGF defeated Frazee 5-0, New York Mills took Down Ada 6-4

HAWLEY, Minn. — In the Minnesota District 9 legion baseball Tournament, DGF shutout Frazee in a 5-0 win and New York Mills outlasted Ada in eleven innings to win 6-4.

DGF advances to Saturday’s semifinals against Barnesville at 2:30 p.m. and New York Mills moves on to the second semifinal game where they will face the winner of Fertile and Hawley at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.