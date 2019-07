RedHawks Drop Extra-Inning Affair to St. Paul Saints

The two teams are now tied for first place in the North Division

FARGO, N.D. — In a night where pitching stood out, the St. Paul Saints were able to outlast the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 3-2 in 12 innings on Friday night.

Ryan Williams pitched 6.1 innings and gave up one earned run as part of the no-decision.

The teams will play for first place in the division on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.