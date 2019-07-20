Day One of the Fargo Airsho: Skydivers, Planes and Fun

FARGO, N.D.–The 13th Fargo Airsho is back and pilots are bringing in the big guns for this year’s performance.

The Fargo Airsho is a tradition that’s been going on since 1989, bringing aircrafts to Fargo from all over to show off their skills.

From small planes to big planes to fast planes, the Airsho has something for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s just a great experience really, the fact that everything is right in front of you the whole area is just a great place to be, and the fact that all the proceeds are for charity, it’s just a really nice thing to do. Plus it’s a lot of fun,” said spectator Gage Grunst.

With 16 different aircrafts performing over the two day event, it’s no surprise that pilots and watchers have their favorite parts.

“Probably the navy jumpers jumping out of the planes. I just like seeing people jump out of planes,” said spectator Parker Flack.

“Just because it’s kind of the main event I would go with the Thunderbirds but everything out here is such a unique and different experience. It’s just great to have all around,” added Grunst.

Some of the performers are skydivers, The Thunderbirds, a five–time National Aerobatic Champion.

The airfield also has a variety of planes that people can tour and take pictures with.

“Just the fact that you can wander around right next to the aircraft and really get a look at what makes them tick,” added Grunst.

But this Airsho isn’t an experience just for spectators.

One of the U.S. Navy “Leap Frogs” says his favorite part of the Airsho is making people smile.

“It’s great, one of the biggest things we look forward to is putting on a great show for Fargo,” said PRC Andrew Young, a Demonstration Jumper for the U.S. Navy Parachute Team “Leap Frogs”. “You know it was a blast today, we have beautiful skies, great weather, winds great out here, so it’s definitely worth coming and checking out.”

All of the performers will be back tomorrow to put on another show starting at 11.

Gates open at 9 a.m.