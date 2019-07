RedHawks Fall to St. Paul

The Saints defeated the RedHawks 4-3

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Moorhead RedHawks lost their fourth game straight, and their second against St. Paul, falling to the Saints 4-3.

The RedHawks trailed 4-0 in the sixth.

They tried to mount a comeback, but fell just short, only scoring three runs in the loss.

They RedHawks are back at Newman Outdoor Field on Sunday for a 6:00 p.m. game against St. Paul.