Fargo Man Charged with DUI After I-29 Crash

Police say 23-year-old Brady Fritzler, of Fargo, was driving on I-29 when he rear-ended a truck

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota Highway Patrol says alcohol played a role in a south Fargo rollover early Saturday morning.

Police say 23-year-old Brady Fritzler, of Fargo, was driving on I-29 when he rear-ended a truck driven by 29-year-old Patrick Hestbeck, of Sabin.

Fritzler’s vehicle struck the median, rolled and landed on the roof.

He was taken to Essentia with unknown injures.

Officers say Hestbeck declined medical attention but later took himself to the emergency room.

Fritzler was charged with DUI.