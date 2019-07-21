“Largest Disaster State Has Ever Seen” Says South Dakota Governor Touring Flooding

Gov. Noem visited flooded areas on Lake Thompson and Lake Poinsett on Saturday

LAKE THOMPSON, SD — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says state leaders are working to battle through the record flooding that has affected parts of her state.

Noem visited flooded areas on Lake Thompson and Lake Poinsett on Saturday to see what she and her team could do to help those who have been affected by the flooding.

People along Lake Thompson told the governor that the lake keeps going up when it rains, setting all-time highs over and over.

They said the main issue for Lake Thompson is that vegetation has been blocking the normal outflow into the Vermillion River.

Noem replied that her administration is going to conduct an engineering study and then decide how to proceed.

“This is the largest disaster that the state of South Dakota has ever seen,” said Noem. “So far we’ve had 58 counties out of 66 declared emergency declarations by the President. We’ve had three tribal reservations as well that are continuing to experience a lot of damage, sink holes, roads that are out. Trying to work with BIA to get their roads up to speed as well, so.”

Noem says they came up with some good possible solutions during the meetings to help people get through this difficult time.