RedHawks Thumped by St. Paul, Drop Fifth in a Row

The RedHawks lost to the Saints 10-3

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks head into the All-Star break on a five-game losing streak after getting swept by St. Paul.

The Saints scored four runs in the third and four in the fourth to power past Fargo-Moorhead 10-3 and jump out to a two-game lead in the division.

Both teams are off Monday and Tuesday for the All-Star break, and the RedHawks resume action on Wednesday at Lincoln.