Doug Burgum Directs Government Agencies to Fly Flags at Half-Staff

Burgum encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses.

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Tuesday, July 23.

Burgum encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, as a sign of respect for the memory and longstanding service of retired U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice John Paul Stevens on the day of his interment.

Stevens died Tuesday, July 16, at age 99. He had served 34 years on the Supreme Court.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Donald Trump.