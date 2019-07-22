Former Moorhead Detective Charged with Vandalism at Ex-Supervisor’s House

MOORHEAD, Minn. – A retired Moorhead Detective has been charged for allegedly vandalizing a former supervisor’s home.

Robert Porter faces a misdemeanor intentional damage to property charge.

Court documents say Lt. Brad Penas called police after he found his front door was shattered by a glass ball in January.

Penas told investigators it’s possible that Porter had a personal grudge against him.

Porter’s attorney says her client fully cooperated with the investigation.

If convicted, Porter faces up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine. Damages to the door were estimated at $164.

The Otter Tail County Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case to prevent a possible conflict of interest.