North Dakota Unemployment Rate Saw No Change in June

The latest report shows 20 of 53 counties reported unemployment rates below the statewide average.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KNOX) – North Dakota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June came in at 2.3 percent. That’s equal to the May rate and three-tenths lower than one-year ago.

Job Service officials say a total of 9,517 North Dakotans were in search of work in June.

The non-seasonally adjusted rate for the Fargo metro area in May – the latest month available – was 2.1%, Grand Forks came in at 2.5%, and Bismarck sits at 2.2%.