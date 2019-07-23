President Trump Says He’ll Win MN in 2020

WASHINGTON – President Trump tweets he’ll win Minnesota in next year’s election.

In 2016 I almost won Minnesota. In 2020, because of America hating anti-Semite Rep. Omar, & the fact that Minnesota is having its best economic year ever, I will win the State! “We are going to be a nightmare to the President,” she say. No, AOC Plus 3 are a Nightmare for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019

The president says he’ll be the first Republican to win the state since 1972 because, “of America hating anti-Semite Rep. Omar, and the fact that Minnesota is having its best economic year ever.”

You’ll never win Minnesota, Donald Trump. I’ll make sure of it. Our state economy is strong because of our great workers and businesses. And the last time I checked, racist words and putting a congresswoman and her family in harm’s way aren’t very popular in our state. https://t.co/PF9r2a7U6h — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) July 23, 2019

Democratic Minnesota Sen. and presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar slammed his comments.

She says, “The last time I checked, racist words and putting a congresswoman and her family in harm’s way aren’t very popular in our state.”