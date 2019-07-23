President Trump Says He’ll Win MN in 2020

Austin Erickson,

WASHINGTON – President Trump tweets he’ll win Minnesota in next year’s election.

The president says he’ll be the first Republican to win the state since 1972 because, “of America hating anti-Semite Rep. Omar, and the fact that Minnesota is having its best economic year ever.”

Democratic Minnesota Sen. and presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar slammed his comments.

She says, “The last time I checked, racist words and putting a congresswoman and her family in harm’s way aren’t very popular in our state.”

