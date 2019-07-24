Bill Would Allow Spirit Lake Nation To Prosecute Certain Crimes

WASHINGTON – The Senate Indian Affairs Committee, which Sen. John Hoeven of North Dakota chairs, passes a bill to return criminal jurisdiction to the Spirit Lake Reservation for crimes committed there.

It repeals a 1946 statute authorizing North Dakota to prosecute certain crimes committed by, or against, members of the Spirit Lake Tribe.

The Spirit Lake Nation has its own tribal court system and law enforcement.

The measure was introduced by Hoeven and Senator Kevin Cramer. Congressman Kelly Armstrong introduced a companion bill in the house.

The bill now heads to the full Senate.