Federal Agents Seize More than a Million Dollars in Counterfeit Goods.

The illegal merchandise was intercepted in three rail containers that were headed for Ranier.

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MINN. (KFGO) – Federal agents report the seizure of more than one million dollars worth of counterfeit goods at the U-S-Canadian border at International Falls.

U-S Customs and Border Protection says the illegal merchandise was intercepted in three rail containers that were headed for Ranier.

Agents seized L-E-D televisions, gas-pricing displays and Apple and Samsung chargers and earphones since the end of June.