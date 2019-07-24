VIDEO: Bison Charges At, Flips 9-Year-Old Girl

Girl Injured By Charging Bison At Yellowstone National Park

A bison charges at a nine–year–old girl in Yellowstone National Park.

This video taken near Old Faithful geyser Monday shows the shocking moment a buffalo sends a young girl flying into the air after charging.

The National Park Service says a group of 50 tourists were standing near the wild buffalo for about 20 minutes before the incident.

The nine–year–old girl was treated by emergency personnel at the old faithful lodge and released.

Yellowstone National Park recommends visitors to stay about 25 yards from any bison or elk and even further from predatory animals such as wolves or bears.