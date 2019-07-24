Vitalant Hopes to See 500 Donors at Annual Save Our Summer Blood Drive

About 100 donors have given blood as of early Wednesday afternoon

FARGO, N.D. — It’s day two of Vitalant’s annual Save Our Summer Blood Drive, and the non–profit is making strides towards its goal.

Vitalant is hoping to see 500 donors throughout the week.

The blood will go to 70 hospitals in the area, and they’re looking for donors of all blood types.

The minimum age to donate is 16.

The entire process, including a health–history questionnaire, takes 45 minutes to an hour.

“Until you’re in that hospital room with a loved one, whether it’s a preemie that’s been born, someone that’s been in an accident, or a family member or loved one who’s battling cancer, it’s really not real until that happens. It’s always the blood on the shelf that saves the life of a patient in need so we must act before that happens,” Katie Bartelson, donor recruitment representative for Vitalant, said.

The Blood Drive will run from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at the West Acres Food Court.