The Shoppes At Blu Host Customer Appreciation Block Party

FARGO, N.D.–Small businesses are showing their customer appreciation.

The Shoppes at Blu is hosting a block party to let customers know how grateful they are for shopping local.

The party is free to attend and has food trucks, games, prizes and shopping discounts.

The Shoppes at Blu says they are dedicated to creating a unique local shopping destination for their customers.

“We really just wanted to do something special for them and give them an opportunity to come down and experience something a little bit different in the shops. Local small businesses and the backbone, I think, of most communities and when you shop at a small business you’re supporting local families,” says Business owner, Ashley Freeborn.

The Shoppes at Blu has 9 stores located at the corner of 32nd Avenue S. and 45th St.