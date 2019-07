Fargo Mayor Mahoney Needs Your Help Finding Stolen Statue of Liberty

FARGO, N.D. – The City of Fargo is asking for your help returning an iconic piece of the city.

The Statue of Liberty replica on the Main Avenue Bridge Plaza has been stolen.

It was dedicated nearly 70 years ago and it the focal point of the Park District’s Statue of Liberty Park.

Mayor Tim Mahoney says if Lady Liberty is returned in the next week, no charges will be filed.