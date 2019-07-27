East Grand Forks Wins Sub State for First Time Since 2004

EGF Beat Moorhead Blues 3-1

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — In the Minnesota Legion 14 Sub-State Tournament Championship, it was a rematch of the semifinal contest from Friday between East Grand Forks and the Moorhead Blues.

EGF came out on top once again with the 3-1 win.

Evan Estad brought across the winning run as part of a three-run third inning.

It was EGF’s first Sub-State title since 2004.

They will start their run for a state title on Thursday.