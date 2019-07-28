Local Woman Hosts Fundraiser for Boy Fighting Cancer

Grantley Johnson is battling Leukemia for the second time

FARGO, N.D. — Just days before his seventh birthday, Grantley Johnson learned that his cancer had returned. His story has reached many but resonated strongly with Mara Dokukin.

Being a type I diabetic herself, Mara says she spent a lot of time in and out of the hospital as a child.

She says she knows how lonely it can feel in a hospital bed.

After seeing the support Grantley received through social media, Mara decided to do something much bigger. She owns a photography business as a hobby and decided to put her skills to work.

She’s hosting a fundraiser where she takes photos of those who wish to donate to the fundraiser. Just 10 dollars gets you a professional photo. She’s also asking those donating to pose with a #TEAMGRANTLEY sign, so she can make him a collage and show him how many people are supporting him.

“I hope Grantley will take out that a community pulls together in a time of need. That it doesn’t matter if you know them or not, people genuinely care about other people. There is still good in the world, there is still people out there who want to do the best for those around them, and just know that people have your back,” Dokukin said.

Mara’s hoping to raise 1,000 dollars to help support Grantley and his family. She’s also planning on hosting a silent auction for the family in the near future.