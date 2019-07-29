Live United Invites Community Members to Dance for a Good Cause

Gyms From Across the Area Joined Forces to Host a Dance Night

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargodome parking lot is a little more crowded than usual, but it’s not filled with cars; it’s filled with dancers.

Anytime Fitness, Courts Plus, Family Wellness and the YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties are pairing with Live United to host a night of dancing alongside local Zumba instructors.

The participants’ ticket into the class is to donate something, no matter how big or small, to the United Way School Supply Drive.

Then, the party’s on.

“Zumba is one of my favorite passions that I’ve discovered over the past two years. It allows me to, kind of, get outside my head and let loose a little bit outside of my normal environment,” Participant Chelsie Polert said.

You don’t have to be a dancer to donate.

The school supply drive is accepting donations until Thursday, either online or in person.

The supplies will be distributed to families in need on August 10 and 13.