NDSU’s Wegner Named to FCS Punter of the Year Watchlist
Punter of the Year is an Inaugural Award
AUGUSTA, Ga. – North Dakota State’s Garret Wegner is on the preseason watch list for the inaugural FCS Punter of the Year award. The nominees were announced by the Augusta Sports Council, which has been the home of the Ray Guy Award since 2000 honoring the nation’s best punters at the FBS level.
Wegner, a fourth-year junior from Lodi, Wis., was a third-team STATS FCS and Associated Press All-American in 2018 and was voted to the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference first team averaging 43.0 yards per punt on 59 attempts, which was second among league punters and 11th in the FCS.
Wegner booted 14 punts of 50-plus yards, had a league-best 27 punts inside the 20-yard line, and another 16 fair catches. NDSU opponents returned 20 punts for just 3.3 yards per return and the Bison ranked sixth nationally in net punting with a 39.15 average.
The FCS Punter of the Year preseason watch list was chosen based on 2018 All-Americans, 2018 all-conference selections, and conference nominations. Players were reviewed based on their eligibility and inclusion on their team’s 2019 roster. Finalists will be announced in December and the winner announced in early January.
North Dakota State opens the 2019 season at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, against Butler University at Target Field in Minneapolis presented by Pioneer. Tickets are available for as low as $20 and can be purchased by visiting TwinsBaseball.com/football, calling 612-33-TWINS (612-338-9467) or 800-33-TWINS (800-338-9467), or visiting the Target Field ticket office.
2019 FCS Punter of the Year Preseason Watch List
DJ Arnson, Northern Arizona
JT Bohlken, Illinois State
Matthew Campbell, The Citadel
Luke Carter, Wofford
Cade Coffey, Idaho
Anthony Craven, Alabama State
Steve Dawson, Murray State
Brad Dennis, Campbell
Chris Faddoul, Florida A&M
Andrew Foster, Morehead State
Joe Gurley, North Alabama
Brad Hurst, Georgetown
Winston Jones, Nicholls State
Ross Kennedy, Drake
Tanner Kulhan, San Diego
Doug Lloyd, Weber State
Mitch Maczura, Duquesne
Corey McCullough, Alcorn State
Andrew Mevis, Fordham
Harry O’Kelly, James Madison
Alex Pechin, Bucknell
Nick Pritchard, Delaware
Kyle Reighard, Charleston Southern
Jake Reynolds, Southeast Missouri
Drew Sanborn, New Hampshire
Jon Sot, Harvard
Garret Wegner, North Dakota State
Daniel Whelan, UC Davis