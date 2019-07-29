NDSU’s Wegner Named to FCS Punter of the Year Watchlist

Punter of the Year is an Inaugural Award

AUGUSTA, Ga. – North Dakota State’s Garret Wegner is on the preseason watch list for the inaugural FCS Punter of the Year award. The nominees were announced by the Augusta Sports Council, which has been the home of the Ray Guy Award since 2000 honoring the nation’s best punters at the FBS level.

Wegner, a fourth-year junior from Lodi, Wis., was a third-team STATS FCS and Associated Press All-American in 2018 and was voted to the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference first team averaging 43.0 yards per punt on 59 attempts, which was second among league punters and 11th in the FCS.

Wegner booted 14 punts of 50-plus yards, had a league-best 27 punts inside the 20-yard line, and another 16 fair catches. NDSU opponents returned 20 punts for just 3.3 yards per return and the Bison ranked sixth nationally in net punting with a 39.15 average.

The FCS Punter of the Year preseason watch list was chosen based on 2018 All-Americans, 2018 all-conference selections, and conference nominations. Players were reviewed based on their eligibility and inclusion on their team’s 2019 roster. Finalists will be announced in December and the winner announced in early January.

North Dakota State opens the 2019 season at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, against Butler University at Target Field in Minneapolis presented by Pioneer. Tickets are available for as low as $20 and can be purchased by visiting TwinsBaseball.com/football, calling 612-33-TWINS (612-338-9467) or 800-33-TWINS (800-338-9467), or visiting the Target Field ticket office.