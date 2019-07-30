Fargo Post 2 Wins Fifth State Title in Last Seven Years

Post 2 Beat Grand Forks Royals 7-0

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Fargo Post 2 entered Tuesday’s state championship undefeated through tournament play just needed one win over the Grand Forks Royals to claim their fifth title in the last seven years.

They did just that. Post 2 scored off sac flies from Zach Sandy and Brandt Kolpack in the first and second inning. Cole Hage hit an RBI single in the fourth then Post 2 exploded for four runs in the seventh inning to cap off the 7-0 win.

Next up, Post 2 will play the winner of the Minnesota state championship next week in Sioux Falls.