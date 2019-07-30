RedHawks Offense Erupts For Nine Runs in Win Over Chicago

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks were in desperate need of a win after dropping seven of their last 10 ball games.

They changed that Tuesday night with a 9-8 win over the Chicago Dogs at Newman Outdoor Field.

After trailing 4-0 after three innings, the RedHawks scored eight runs over the next two frames to go-ahead for an eventual victory.

The series continues Wednesday night with first pitch set for 7:02 p.m.