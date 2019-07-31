Minnesota Twins Acquire Sam Dyson At Trade Deadline

Dyson comes from the San Francisco Giants

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Minnesota Twins made one move before the 3 p.m. MLB trade deadline acquiring relief pitcher Sam Dyson from the San Francisco Giants.

In 49 games this year, Dyson has thrown 47 strikeouts, giving up 14 runs amassing a 2.47 ERA.

The Twins continue to bolster the back end of their bullpen after also acquiring Sergio Romo from the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

The Giants received prospects Perlander Berroa, Jaylin Davis and Kai-Wei Tang in return.