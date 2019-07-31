Minor Injury after Helicopter Crash in Fessenden, ND

The helicopter, a 2007 Robinson R44, was spraying waterways by Highway 52.

FESSENDEN, ND — A pilot suffered minor injuries after a helicopter crash south of Fessenden, North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday they responded to a crash 4.5 miles south of Fessenden along Highway 52.

When the pilot attempted to go under the powerlines the blades caught the lines.

The helicopter crashed in a field about 200 yards from the roadway.

The pilot, 49 year old, Michael Hamouz of Willowbrook, IL suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance as a precaution.

The Wells County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the accident.