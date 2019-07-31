RedHawks Take Down Chicago

The RedHawks defeated the Dogs 8-3

FARGO, N.D. — In game two of its home series against the Chicago, the Fargo Moorhead RedHawks defeated the Dogs 8-3 on Wednesday night.

The RedHawks started their scoring off in the first with an RBI from Chris Jacobs. A sacrifice fly in the second would then put them ahead 2-0.

The Dogs cut the lead in half with a solo shot in the third inning.

In the fourth, Tim Colwell’s hit brought Brian Olson home to add a run. Devan Ahart followed that up with a hit that brought in Colwell and Brennan Metzger to bring the lead to four runs.

The RedHawks and the Dogs play tomorrow in the series finale at 12:10 p.m.