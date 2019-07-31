Sanford Health Hosting Sports Physical Blitz for the Next Two Weeks

More than 30 million student athletes need medical clearance to play sports every year

FARGO, N.D.– Sanford Health is hosting Sports Physical Blitz walk–in’s to young athletes before school starts.

“It’s really important for all athletes to get physicals, so that we know that they are healthy and can participate in all sports,” says Nurse Practitioner, Autumn Nelson.

Physicals give doctors an idea of what health problems might come up during game time.

The doctors check basic health like heart or lung problems, check out old injuries and answer questions about their health.

“We really like to evaluate the cardiovascular system, the heart and lungs of an athlete, look for asthma. Also musculoskeletal, we want to make sure that their joints and ligaments are really strong so that they can participate to their full ability. We just want to make sure the heart is strong so that when they are doing those endurance games such as football, basketball, and things like that, and their heart rate goes up, that their body is able to handle that,” added Nelson.

It also provides an educational opportunity for both the athlete and their parents.

“It’s really important for parents to come to the sports blitz as well so that we can educate them on the signs and symptoms of concussions, what to look for in sprains,” added Nelson.

Doctors let patients know how they can recognize the signs and symptoms of sports related injuries.

She says it’s not often that they find a health issue, but when it does happen, they can prepare for the road ahead.

“They still can play sports usually, we just have to make sure they get to the right specialist and get the right treatment so that they can participate fully in their sports. With back to school we really want to focus on your health, and so we advise all athletes to come into our sports blitz,” added Nelson.

Dates, times and locations:

Sanford Southwest Children’s Clinic- 2701 13th Avenue S, Fargo

-July 31, 5-7 pm

-Aug 1, 5-7:30 pm

Sanford Veterans Square Clinic- 3955 56th Street S, Fargo

-Aug 6, 5-7 pm

-Aug 8, 5-7 pm

-Aug 13, 5-7 pm