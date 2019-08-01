Church Hosts Back-to-School Garage Sale For Teachers

They're Selling Everything from Pencils to Locker Sets

FARGO, N.D. — Back to school supply shopping usually includes markers, pencils and backpacks. But teachers need a little more than that.

Now they have somewhere to go without breaking the bank.

Atonement Lutheran Church is hosting a garage sale with office supplies, toys and classroom furniture.

Prices range from 25 cents for smaller supplies like crayons to 150 dollars for locker sets.

But the sale isn’t just for those in the classroom.

“People are like, ‘You’re really having a garage sale here?’ And we’re like yup, come on in, we’ve got more than just school stuff. We also have mini fridges, we’ve got organizational stuff for offices, we’ve got chairs, we’ve got pretty much anything that you might be needing for your home, office, classroom, whatever, we probably have for a cheap price for you,” said the church’s Director of Communications Sarah DeYounge.

The sale ends Friday night at 5:00. Anything that hasn’t been sold will be marked down 50%.