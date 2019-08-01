RedHawks Complete Sweep Against Chicago

The RedHawks defeated the dogs 7-4 on Thursday afternoon

FARGO, N.D. — Newman Outdoor Field was buzzing around lunch time on Thursday as a soldout crowd came out to watch the RedHawks complete a 7-4 comeback win over the Chicago Dogs.

The RedHawks were down 4-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, but that is where their comeback began.

Tim Colwell hit an RBI double to put the team on the board. Devan Ahart followed that up with a two-run homerun that cut the lead to just one.

The offense came alive once again in the eighth. The RedHawks scored four more runs to give them the 7-4 victory. That completed a three-game home sweep against Chicago.

Next up for the RedHawks is the first of a four-game series against Winnipeg at home. That begins Friday night at 7:02 p.m.