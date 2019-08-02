911 Callers Can Soon Stream Video to Dispatch in Pennington County, MN

Pennington County, Minnesota is about to be the first in the state to let callers stream live video and audio to 911 dispatchers.

Sheriff Ray Kuznia says the technology will be implemented later in August. He says it will better help in responding to emergency calls such as car crashes and domestic incidents.

A caller will dial 911 on a cellphone. The dispatcher can then send a text to the caller’s cellphone if they give permission to take over their phone. Emergency dispatchers would then see wherever the caller points the camera.