KVRR Coach of the Week: NDSU Soccer’s Mike Regan

Regan Lead the Bison to the Summit League Championship Semifinals in year one

FARGO, N.D. — After reaching the Summit League Tournament Semifinals in year one as head coach last season, NDSU’s Mike Regan gives us a look into year two with the Bison.

The Bison return All-Summit League First Team Selection Mariah Haberle who led the team in goals and points.

The Herd open their season against Viterbo in an exhibition on August 14.

Regan is the KVRR Coach of the Week.