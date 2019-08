LIVE: Help Raise Awareness For Child Homelessness With Golden Drive

7th Annual Community Event Coming Up September 7th

The tireless Sue Baron joins us to talk about Golden Drive’s 7th Annual Community Event & Bike Run.

The event is Saturday, September 7th at Bonanzaville in West Fargo.

You can get free admission with the donation of hygiene items or non-perishable food.

Baron talks about the seemingly endless list of things to do at the event.

Find out more by clicking here.