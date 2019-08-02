ND Businesses Excited To Open Early on Sunday

Buisnesses will no longer be required to wait till noon to open

FARGO N.D – Some retailers are going to be opening up earlier starting on Sunday. It’s because the state’s Blue Law not allowing businesses to be open from midnight to noon has been repealed.

The goal is to allow businesses the opportunity to decide for themselves when they want to open.

The law had been in place since the early ’90s so some businesses are excited to see what’s going to happen.

“Were going to open at 11 o’clock on Sundays starting this weekend the 4th. The traffic we see on Sunday mornings generally looks good between 11 and 12 so it will be a nice opportunity for our attendants to do some extra business” Said Senior VP Property Management Chris Heaton.

Best Buy says it will open its doors an hour earlier than the rest of the mall.