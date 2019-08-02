Six Killed In Crash North of Rochester, MN
Preliminary reports indicate a vehicle was going the wrong-way, heading eastbound, when it struck another vehicle heading westbound on I-90 near mile post 223.
ST. PAUL, MN — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an early morning fatal crash on I-90 near Eyota that took the lives of six people.
Eyota is in Olmstead County just north of Rochester.
The two vehicles involved were a 2005 Chrysler Sebring and a 2008 Ford Focus.
Three occupants were in each vehicle.
Investigators are still trying to determine which vehicle was going in the wrong direction.
I-90 is now back open in both directions.