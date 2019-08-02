Wahpeton Babe Ruth Team Heading To World Series

14U Team Competing In World Series In Alabama Next Week

A group of young athletes from our region are making us proud on the national stage this morning, and you can help them get there.

Wahpeton’s 14U Babe Ruth baseball team is heading to the Babe Ruth World Series next week in Alabama.

They went undefeated in the Midwest Plains Regional in Kansas.

They are one of eight regional winners, along with two teams from the host state, competing for the 14U Babe Ruth World Series Title.

This morning they need your help to get there.

Supporters set up a gofundme page for the boys.

Click here for the team’s fundraising page.

Photos courtesy of Chris Kappes