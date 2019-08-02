Wild Terra Cider Has First Can Release of LilyDipper

It's a strawberry-infused cider

FARGO, N.D. — If you love Wild Terra Cider, you can now buy some to take home. The cider bar is now selling cans of LilyDipper.

It’s a semi-sweet, strawberry-infused cider.

The supply of about five dozen four packs is expected to go quickly, but you can still try the flavor on tap.

Wild Terra’s owner, Ethan Hennings, says LilyDipper is a fan favorite.

“It’s just a really easy drinking cider, it’s really approachable whether you’re a cider fan or not or it’s your first time, it’s just a really nice summer, easy drinking cider,” he said.

Wild Terra is in the process of building of new production area, and they’re hoping to increase the volume of sales.