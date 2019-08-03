RedHawks Surge Past Winnipeg in Win

The RedHawks defeated the Goldeyes 8-4

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Moorhead RedHawks picked up another win against a northern division opponent in Saturday’s 8-4 victory against Winnipeg.

In the second inning, TJ Bennett singled to bring in Correlle Prime for the first score of the game.

In the fifth inning, Brennan Metzger hit a solo homerun down the third base line. That tied the game at two.

The offense went off in the seventh. Leo Pina hit a double to bring two runners home. Daniel Comstock followed that up later in the inning with a three-run blast.

The RedHawks are back at home on Sunday to take on the Goldeyes at 1:00 p.m.