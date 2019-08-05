Amy Klobuchar Points Finger at Trump Following Weekend Mass Shootings

She says Trump has played a role in the rising amount of hate in America.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LEARFIELD) – U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar is blasting President Trump for setting a tone of hate in the country after this weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

She said, “teachers and parents have to turn off the tv because they don’t want kids to hear what is coming out of the mouth of the president of the United States.” She said that fuels a lot of the hatred in this country.

The Democratic presidential candidate said she isn’t claiming Trump is responsible for the mass shootings but did say that he has played a role in the rising amount of hate in America.

On Sunday President Trump told reporters mass shootings needed to be stopped and that hate has no place in the U.S. He went on to link both attacks to a “mental illness problem”, saying the gunmen were “very, very seriously mentally ill”.