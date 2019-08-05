DGF Post 397 Reacts to Winning Program’s First State Baseball Title

Beat Plato 2-1 on Sunday

DILWORTH, Minn. — DGF Post 397 drove to Ely, Minnesota over the weekend for the state division two state baseball tournament and returned home as state champions after a 2–1 win over Plato. The first state title in the program’s history.

To take home the title, DGF had to win in thrilling fashion just to get to the championship game knocking off Caledonia in 10 inning, 4–3.

In the championship game, DGF and Plato were tied up at 1 until the sixth inning when 397 pulled ahead.

It was the moment of a lifetime for the DGF program.

“The whole year are biggest thing was being a good teammate and I think we all did that very well,” tournament MVP Jacobe Stetz said. “We came together and did amazing things in large numbers.”

“Its just amazing for us players and coaches family and the whole community as a whole, its just a great experience,” team captain Nathan Leitner said.

A trip to regionals is this weekend in Waupun, Wisconsin.