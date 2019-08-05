LIVE: Help Support Family Finley’s Fight

Fundraiser For Family Of Baby Recovering From Brain Injury

A baby girl who suffered a tragic brain injury is beating the odds this morning.

And you can help her on her journey.

Finey suffered a brain injury at her daycare when she was just two and a half months old.

Doctors told her family she probably wouldn’t be able to walk, talk, see or hear after the injury.

But Finley has made a miraculous recovery.

She can see, hear, and talk.

Her recovery is far from over though.

The women’s leadership group 35 Under 35 is hosting a fundraiser to help Finley’s family this Thursday, August 8th, at the Avalon Events Center.

Finley’s aunt, Shauna Erickson says, “To have the leadership girls that I met through 35 Under 35 rally behind Finley and support my family in this way it has just been incredibly generous and the way that they’ve invited in community to be a part of this fight is just making this that much more of an impact.”

Finley’s first birthday is this week.

The group “Lend a Hand Up” is also matching 20 percent of all money donated to Finley’s Fight.

You can find out more details about the fundraiser this week by watching the interview above or by clicking here.