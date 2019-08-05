UPDATE: Man Who Fled Traffic Stop Near Grafton Turns Himself In

UPDATE – The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Julio Mendoza turned himself in Monday night at the Walsh County Law Enforcement Center.

He has been charged with driving while license revoked and fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer

GRAFTON, N.D. — Authorities search a Campbell Farms warehouse near Grafton after a man runs from a highway patrol traffic stop.

They stopped Julio Mendoza of Grafton just before 5 p.m. on Highway 81 for expired registration.

He fled on foot and into the warehouse.

Mendoza was not located during a search of the building.

Mendoza was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a red shirt.

The highway patrol says he is not considered a threat to the public, but if you spot him call 911.